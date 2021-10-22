Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atkore by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

