Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $28.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

