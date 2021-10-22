Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Lowered to SEK 530 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,507. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

