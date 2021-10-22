Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Lowered to SEK 530 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,507. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.