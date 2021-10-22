Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.53 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.53 million and $166,589.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

