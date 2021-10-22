Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Atlassian worth $56,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $417.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.18. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $421.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.97, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

