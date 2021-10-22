AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,380 shares of company stock worth $4,454,414. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

