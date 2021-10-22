AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 36,854,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,163,566. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

