Attila (ATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $714,786.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $714,786.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

