Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $638.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

