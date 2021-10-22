Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,970 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.