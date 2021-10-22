Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,725 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.32 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

