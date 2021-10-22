Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

