Aureus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

