Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

