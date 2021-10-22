Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 249,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

