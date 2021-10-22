Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VB stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14.

