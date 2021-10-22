Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 133,345 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

