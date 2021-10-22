Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $62.16 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,172.86 or 0.01941481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $62.16 million and $13.15 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

