Automata Network (ATA) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $186.11 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

