AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

