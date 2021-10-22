Autonio (NIOX) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $247,150.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

