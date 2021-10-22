Auxilium (AUX) Hits Market Cap of $999,181.24

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $999,181.24 and $91,783.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001375 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auxilium

