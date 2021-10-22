Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 9.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Avalara by 51.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $8,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

