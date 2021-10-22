AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.14

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $234.14 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 1859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

