Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of CAR opened at $167.51 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

