Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.