AVT (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173,262.00

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVT coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00210862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00104758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

