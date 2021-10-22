AXEL (AXEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $367,238.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $367,238.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 124.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00130067 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 769,033,420 coins and its circulating supply is 281,363,418 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXEL directly using U.S. dollars.

