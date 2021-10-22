Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,207 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

GILD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 13,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.