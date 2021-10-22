Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,624 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 590,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,958,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $179.60. 77,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,555. The stock has a market cap of $488.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

