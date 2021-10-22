Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

