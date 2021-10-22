Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 8.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 204,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,654,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

