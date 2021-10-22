Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

MSFT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.75. 212,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

