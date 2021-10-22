Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.76. 5,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

