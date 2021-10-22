Axiom Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 613,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,622,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

