AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of AXIS Capital worth $350,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

