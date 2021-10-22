AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $177,950.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00212302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004332 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

