Badger DAO Price Tops $26.35 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.35 or 0.00043126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $271.01 million and $19.21 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00212302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

