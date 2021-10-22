Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

