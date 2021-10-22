Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.
Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
