Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.
Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.64. 10,294,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,840. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
