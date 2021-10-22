Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.64. 10,294,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,840. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

