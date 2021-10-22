Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. Balchem has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

