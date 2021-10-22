Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,540 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Balchem worth $59,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $155.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

