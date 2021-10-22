Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 0%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.