Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $13.21 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $203,314.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,373,871 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

