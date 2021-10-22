Banano (BAN) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Banano has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.38 million and $217,096.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,373,864 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

