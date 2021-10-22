Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 171906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.