BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.91

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 908176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.75.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

