Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $765.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

