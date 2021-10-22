Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

