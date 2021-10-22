Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,252 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 128.5% during the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

OLED opened at $181.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.54. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.